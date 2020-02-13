Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Movies & Entertainment Industry Detected in Shares of World Wrestlin-A (WWE, MSG, LYV, DIS, CNK)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

World Wrestlin-A ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 45.10. Madison Square-A is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 42.77. Live Nation Ente ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 39.49.

Walt Disney Co follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 25.51, and Cinemark Holding rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.64.

