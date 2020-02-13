Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Movies & Entertainment Industry Detected in Shares of World Wrestlin-A (WWE, MSG, LYV, DIS, CNK)
Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
World Wrestlin-A ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 45.10. Madison Square-A is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 42.77. Live Nation Ente ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 39.49.
Walt Disney Co follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 25.51, and Cinemark Holding rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.64.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for World Wrestlin-A and will alert subscribers who have WWE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest price to cash flow world wrestlin-a madison square-a live nation ente Walt Disney Co cinemark holding