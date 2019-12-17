Triple-S Mgmt-B is Among the Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (GTS, CI, WCG, HUM, UNH)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Triple-S Mgmt-B ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 339.5%. Following is Cigna Corp with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,829.4%. Wellcare Health ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,285.3%.

Humana Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,396.0%, and Unitedhealth Grp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,887.4%.

