Top 5 Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (HQY, UNH, WCG, CI, ANTM)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.36. Unitedhealth Grp is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.27. Wellcare Health ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.23.

Cigna Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.23, and Anthem Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15.

