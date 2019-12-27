Shares of Healthequity Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Managed Health Care Industry (HQY, UNH, CI, HUM, WCG)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 5.07. Unitedhealth Grp is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.35. Cigna Corp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.30.

Humana Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24, and Wellcare Health rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.22.

