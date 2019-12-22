Shares of Anthem Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Managed Health Care Industry (ANTM, UNH, HUM, MOH, CI)
Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Anthem Inc ranks highest with a CE of $25,000. Following is Unitedhealth Grp with a CE of $15,000. Humana Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $14,000.
Molina Healthcar follows with a CE of $6,000, and Cigna Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $5,000.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Humana Inc on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $273.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Humana Inc have risen 34.9%. We continue to monitor Humana Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest level of cash anthem inc unitedhealth grp humana inc molina healthcar cigna corp