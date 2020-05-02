Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Healthequity Inc in the Managed Health Care Industry (HQY, UNH, CI, HUM, WCG)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 12.74. Following is Unitedhealth Grp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.11. Cigna Corp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.01.

Humana Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.78, and Wellcare Health rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.78.

