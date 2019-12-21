Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Anthem Inc in the Managed Health Care Industry (ANTM, UNH, HUM, MOH, CI)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Anthem Inc ranks highest with a CE of $25,000. Following is Unitedhealth Grp with a CE of $15,000. Humana Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $14,000.

Molina Healthcar follows with a CE of $6,000, and Cigna Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $5,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Unitedhealth Grp on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $235.47. Since that recommendation, shares of Unitedhealth Grp have risen 25.1%. We continue to monitor Unitedhealth Grp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.