Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Anthem Inc in the Managed Health Care Industry (ANTM, UNH, HUM, MOH, CI)

Written on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 5:35am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Anthem Inc ranks highest with a CE of $25,000. Unitedhealth Grp is next with a CE of $15,000. Humana Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $14,000.

Molina Healthcar follows with a CE of $6,000, and Cigna Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $5,000.

