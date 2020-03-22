Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Anthem Inc in the Managed Health Care Industry (ANTM, UNH, HUM, MOH, CI)
Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Anthem Inc ranks highest with a CE of $25,000. Unitedhealth Grp is next with a CE of $15,000. Humana Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $14,000.
Molina Healthcar follows with a CE of $6,000, and Cigna Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $5,000.
