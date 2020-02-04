Healthequity Inc is Among the Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (HQY, UNH, CI, WCG, HUM)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 9.15. Unitedhealth Grp is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.94. Cigna Corp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.88.

Wellcare Health follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.78, and Humana Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.68.

