Healthequity Inc is Among the Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (HQY, UNH, CI, ANTM, HUM)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 18.62. Following is Unitedhealth Grp with a EV/Sales of 1.45. Cigna Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.21.

Anthem Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 0.82, and Humana Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.79.

