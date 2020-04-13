Shares of Digi Intl Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Communications Equipment Industry (DGII, UBNT, VIAV, CIEN, UI)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Digi Intl Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 375.39. Following is Ubiquiti Network with a a price to cash flow ratio of 85.98. Viavi Solutions ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 66.30.

Ciena Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 46.21, and Ubiquiti Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 44.85.

