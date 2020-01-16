Top 5 Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (GES, PLCE, FL, EXPR, CHS)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Guess? Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 428.5%. Following is Children'S Place with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 433.4%. Foot Locker Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 472.8%.

Express Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 925.5%, and Chico'S Fas Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 946.2%.

