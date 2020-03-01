Top 5 Companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (RHP, APLE, SHO, CHSP, CLDT)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ryman Hospitalit ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.31. Following is Apple Hospitalit with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.85. Sunstone Hotel ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.62.

Chesapeake Lodgi follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.60, and Chatham Lodging rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.57.

