Ryman Hospitalit has the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (RHP, APLE, CLDT, CHSP, SHO)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Ryman Hospitalit ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.94. Apple Hospitalit is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.75. Chatham Lodging ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Lodgi follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.69, and Sunstone Hotel rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.68.

