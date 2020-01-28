Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Ryman Hospitalit in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (RHP, APLE, CHSP, CLDT, SHO)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Ryman Hospitalit ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.92. Following is Apple Hospitalit with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.71. Chesapeake Lodgi ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.69.

Chatham Lodging follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.66, and Sunstone Hotel rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.61.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chatham Lodging and will alert subscribers who have CLDT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.