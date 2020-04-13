Shares of Dmc Global Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Industrial Machinery Industry (BOOM, NPO, MWA, GTLS, FELE)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Dmc Global Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 712.48. Following is Enpro Industries with a a price to cash flow ratio of 163.86. Mueller Water-A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 80.22.

Chart Industries follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 76.82, and Franklin Elec Co rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 72.54.

