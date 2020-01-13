Shares of Dmc Global Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Industrial Machinery Industry (BOOM, NPO, GTLS, MWA, FELE)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Dmc Global Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 1,133.43. Enpro Industries is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 252.48. Chart Industries ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 178.24.

Mueller Water-A follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 100.83, and Franklin Elec Co rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 81.51.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Franklin Elec Co on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $49.53. Since that recommendation, shares of Franklin Elec Co have risen 17.8%. We continue to monitor Franklin Elec Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.