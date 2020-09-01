Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Fmc Corp (FMC, MON, CF, UAN, SMG)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Fmc Corp ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.70. Monsanto Co is next with a EV/Sales of 4.30. Cf Industries Ho ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.59.

CVR Partners LP follows with a EV/Sales of 2.82, and Scotts Miracle rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.65.

