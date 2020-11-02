Shares of Veeva Systems-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Health Care Technology Industry (VEEV, TDOC, MDSO, INOV, CERN)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Veeva Systems-A ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 30.69. Following is Teladoc Inc with a EV/Sales of 24.42. Medidata Solutio ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 9.10.

Inovalon Holdi-A follows with a EV/Sales of 6.76, and Cerner Corp rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 5.04.

