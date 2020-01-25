Shares of Cerner Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Health Care Technology Industry (CERN, VEEV, MDSO, INOV, EVH)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Cerner Corp ranks highest with a CE of $806. Following is Veeva Systems-A with a CE of $762. Medidata Solutio ranks third highest with a CE of $663.
Inovalon Holdi-A follows with a CE of $476, and Evolent Health-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $238.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Evolent Health-A on December 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $8.69. Since that recommendation, shares of Evolent Health-A have risen 29.9%. We continue to monitor Evolent Health-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest level of cash Cerner Corp veeva systems-a medidata solutio inovalon holdi-a evolent health-a