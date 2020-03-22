Shares of Cerner Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Health Care Technology Industry (CERN, VEEV, MDSO, INOV, EVH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Cerner Corp ranks highest with a CE of $806. Following is Veeva Systems-A with a CE of $762. Medidata Solutio ranks third highest with a CE of $663.

Inovalon Holdi-A follows with a CE of $476, and Evolent Health-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $238.

