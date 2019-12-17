Shares of Castlight Heal-B Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Health Care Technology Industry (CSLT, CERN, EVH, ATHN, TDOC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Castlight Heal-B ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 275.0%. Following is Cerner Corp with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 991.5%. Evolent Health-A ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,039.6%.

Athenahealth Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,563.2%, and Teladoc Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,706.2%.

