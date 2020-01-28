Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Veeva Systems-A in the Health Care Technology Industry (VEEV, TDOC, MDSO, INOV, CERN)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Veeva Systems-A ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 7.41. Teladoc Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 6.37. Medidata Solutio ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.50.

Inovalon Holdi-A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.71, and Cerner Corp rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.18.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cerner Corp and will alert subscribers who have CERN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.