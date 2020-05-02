Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Veeva Systems-A in the Health Care Technology Industry (VEEV, TDOC, MDSO, INOV, CERN)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Veeva Systems-A ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 22.91. Teladoc Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 14.77. Medidata Solutio ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7.31.

Inovalon Holdi-A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.93, and Cerner Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.32.

