Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Health Care Technology Industry Detected in Shares of Allscripts Healt (MDRX, CERN, HSTM, ATHN, HMSY)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Allscripts Healt ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.69. Following is Cerner Corp with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.34. Healthstream Inc ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.11.

Athenahealth Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.44, and Hms Holdings Cor rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.77.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Athenahealth Inc and will alert subscribers who have ATHN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.