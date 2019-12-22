Cerner Corp is Among the Companies in the Health Care Technology Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (CERN, VEEV, MDSO, INOV, EVH)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Cerner Corp ranks highest with a CE of $806. Veeva Systems-A is next with a CE of $762. Medidata Solutio ranks third highest with a CE of $663.
Inovalon Holdi-A follows with a CE of $476, and Evolent Health-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $238.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Inovalon Holdi-A on November 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Inovalon Holdi-A have risen 10.8%. We continue to monitor Inovalon Holdi-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest level of cash Cerner Corp veeva systems-a medidata solutio inovalon holdi-a evolent health-a