Everi Holdings Inc is Among the Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (EVRI, PNK, PENN, CNTY, SGMS)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Everi Holdings Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.07. Following is Pinnacle Enterta with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.77. Penn Natl Gaming ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.42.

Century Casinos follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.49, and Scientific Gam-A rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.06.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Everi Holdings Inc on September 26th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.63. Since that recommendation, shares of Everi Holdings Inc have risen 34.1%. We continue to monitor Everi Holdings Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.