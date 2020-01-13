Eldorado Resorts has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (ERI, MGM, CNTY, CHDN, WYNN)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Eldorado Resorts ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 83.99. Following is Mgm Resorts Inte with a a price to cash flow ratio of 55.52. Century Casinos ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 23.84.

Churchill Downs follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.04, and Wynn Resorts Ltd rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 15.51.

