Top 5 Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (CNC, MGLN, HUM, CI, ANTM)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Centene Corp ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.06. Following is Magellan Health with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.66. Humana Inc ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.01.

Cigna Corp follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.46, and Anthem Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.94.

