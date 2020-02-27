Shares of Triple-S Mgmt-B Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Managed Health Care Industry (GTS, CNC, MGLN, MOH, ANTM)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Triple-S Mgmt-B ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.11. Following is Centene Corp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.16. Magellan Health ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.21.

Molina Healthcar follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.48, and Anthem Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.71.

