Relatively Low Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Triple-S Mgmt-B in the Managed Health Care Industry (GTS, CNC, MGLN, MOH, ANTM)
Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Triple-S Mgmt-B ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04. Following is Centene Corp with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07. Magellan Health ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.08.
Molina Healthcar follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10, and Anthem Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.21.
