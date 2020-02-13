Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Eplus Inc in the Technology Distributors Industry (PLUS, SNX, CDW, AXE, SYX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Eplus Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 87.41. Following is Synnex Corp with a a price to cash flow ratio of 71.98. Cdw Corp/De ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 30.47.

Anixter Intl Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 23.20, and Systemax Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 20.13.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Eplus Inc and will alert subscribers who have PLUS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.