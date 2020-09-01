Cdw Corp/De is Among the Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (CDW, PLUS, SYX, AXE, NSIT)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Cdw Corp/De ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 1.58. Following is Eplus Inc with a EV/Sales of 0.79. Systemax Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 0.56.

Anixter Intl Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 0.55, and Insight Enterpri rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.40.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Insight Enterpri on September 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $52.12. Since that recommendation, shares of Insight Enterpri have risen 37.5%. We continue to monitor Insight Enterpri for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.