Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Retail REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Cbl & Assoc Prop (CBL, WPG, PEI, CDR, SKT)
Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Cbl & Assoc Prop ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. Following is Washington Prime with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.17. Penn Reit ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18.
Cedar Realty Tru follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.44, and Tanger Factory rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.62.
