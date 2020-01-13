Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of Dr Horton Inc (DHI, IBP, CVCO, BLD, MDC)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Dr Horton Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 72.45. Installed Buildi is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 59.62. Cavco Industries ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 46.00.

Topbuild Cor follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 42.72, and Mdc Holdings Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 35.28.

