Hilton Worldwide has the Highest Level of Cash in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (HLT, H, VAC, CCL, MAR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Hilton Worldwide ranks highest with a CE of $570. Following is Hyatt Hotels-A with a CE of $552. Marriott Vacatio ranks third highest with a CE of $409.

Carnival Corp follows with a CE of $395, and Marriott Intl-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $383.

