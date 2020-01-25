MySmarTrend
Hilton Worldwide is Among the Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (HLT, H, VAC, CCL, MAR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Hilton Worldwide ranks highest with a CE of $570. Following is Hyatt Hotels-A with a CE of $552. Marriott Vacatio ranks third highest with a CE of $409.

Carnival Corp follows with a CE of $395, and Marriott Intl-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $383.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hilton Worldwide on October 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $96.09. Since that recommendation, shares of Hilton Worldwide have risen 15.5%. We continue to monitor Hilton Worldwide for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

