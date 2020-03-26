Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (HSIC, PDCO, MCK, ABC, CAH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Henry Schein Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15. Patterson Cos is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07. Mckesson Corp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03.

Amerisourceberge follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03, and Cardinal Health rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Henry Schein Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $67.06. Since that call, shares of Henry Schein Inc have fallen 29.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.