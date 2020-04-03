Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (HSIC, PDCO, MCK, CAH, ABC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Henry Schein Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.69. Patterson Cos is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.42. Mckesson Corp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.14.

Cardinal Health follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.12, and Amerisourceberge rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.10.

