Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (CAH, MCK, ABC, HSIC, OMI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Cardinal Health ranks highest with a CE of $7,000. Following is Mckesson Corp with a CE of $3,000. Amerisourceberge ranks third highest with a CE of $2,000.

Henry Schein Inc follows with a CE of $175, and Owens & Minor rounds out the top five with a CE of $105.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Owens & Minor. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Owens & Minor in search of a potential trend change.