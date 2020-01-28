Shares of Henry Schein Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Health Care Distributors Industry (HSIC, PDCO, MCK, CAH, ABC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Henry Schein Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.22. Patterson Cos is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10. Mckesson Corp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04.

Cardinal Health follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03, and Amerisourceberge rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Patterson Cos on November 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Patterson Cos have risen 25.3%. We continue to monitor Patterson Cos for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.