Shares of Henry Schein Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Health Care Distributors Industry (HSIC, CAH, ABC, PDCO, OMI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Henry Schein Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 19.49. Cardinal Health is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 19.35. Amerisourceberge ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 17.88.

Patterson Cos follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 17.13, and Owens & Minor rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 12.13.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Henry Schein Inc and will alert subscribers who have HSIC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.