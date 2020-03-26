Shares of Aceto Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Health Care Distributors Industry (ACET, OMI, ABC, CAH, MCK)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Aceto Corp ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.01. Following is Owens & Minor with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.03. Amerisourceberge ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.10.

Cardinal Health follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.10, and Mckesson Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.12.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mckesson Corp on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $160.43. Since that call, shares of Mckesson Corp have fallen 21.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.