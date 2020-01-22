Relatively Low Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Aceto Corp in the Health Care Distributors Industry (ACET, OMI, CAH, ABC, MCK)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Aceto Corp ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.00. Following is Owens & Minor with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Cardinal Health ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03.

Amerisourceberge follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03, and Mckesson Corp rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04.

