Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Henry Schein Inc in the Health Care Distributors Industry (HSIC, PDCO, MCK, CAH, ABC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Henry Schein Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.20. Following is Patterson Cos with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.09. Mckesson Corp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04.

Cardinal Health follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03, and Amerisourceberge rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03.

