Mckesson Corp has the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Health Care Distributors Industry (MCK, CAH, OMI, PDCO, HSIC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Mckesson Corp ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.39. Cardinal Health is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.35. Owens & Minor ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.57.

Patterson Cos follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.83, and Henry Schein Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.60.

