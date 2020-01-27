Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Health Care Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Aceto Corp (ACET, OMI, ABC, CAH, MCK)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Aceto Corp ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.01. Owens & Minor is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.04. Amerisourceberge ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.11.

Cardinal Health follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.12, and Mckesson Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.15.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mckesson Corp on January 10th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $144.34. Since that recommendation, shares of Mckesson Corp have risen 5.7%. We continue to monitor Mckesson Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.