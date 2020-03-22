Highest Level of Cash in the Health Care Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Cardinal Health (CAH, MCK, ABC, HSIC, OMI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Cardinal Health ranks highest with a CE of $7,000. Mckesson Corp is next with a CE of $3,000. Amerisourceberge ranks third highest with a CE of $2,000.

Henry Schein Inc follows with a CE of $175, and Owens & Minor rounds out the top five with a CE of $105.

