Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Health Care Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Amerisourceberge (ABC, HSIC, PDCO, OMI, CAH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Amerisourceberge ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.91. Henry Schein Inc is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.15. Patterson Cos ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.34.

Owens & Minor follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.87, and Cardinal Health rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.42.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Owens & Minor. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Owens & Minor in search of a potential trend change.