Henry Schein Inc has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Health Care Distributors Industry (HSIC, PDCO, ACET, MCK, CAH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Henry Schein Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 0.96. Patterson Cos is next with a EV/Sales of 0.57. Aceto Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 0.41.

Mckesson Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 0.19, and Cardinal Health rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.16.

